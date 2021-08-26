CinemaCon: Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny reportedly slap each other in 'Bullet Train' first footage

Sony Pictures made their return to the CinemaCon 2021 in Las Vegas for the first time since 2018. During the event, the studio revealed the first footage from their upcoming action-thriller 'Bullet Train' starring Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny.



The footage which was screened at the annual convention of movie theatre owners is not been released online yet. Directed by David Leitch, the film listed Brad as 'Ladybug,' he is a drifter rocking hiking boots and a faded tweed coat on Leitch’s gorgeous and claustrophobic train, as per Variety.

In pics: Everything that's released at CinemaCon 2021, from 'Batman' to 'Matrix 4'



The footage also showcased Bunny in his first major role as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, he is a formidable opponent to Pitt and reportedly he's sporting a white pinstriped suit killer boots and an edged weapon.



The clip saw the two stars “slap each other around a luxury cabin on the speeding train. It’s all fun and tussling over a briefcase until someone gets stabbed.” The footage also included actor Hiroyuki Sanada as an ominous passenger, as per Variety.

Meet Kirsten Stewart as Princess Diana: 'Spencer' first look out



The movie follows five assassins on a high-speed train who realize their assigned targets are related, as per Variety.



Additional cast includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, and Logan Lerman.



The movie marks the first film that Bullock and Pitt have appeared in together, and is set for release on April 8, 2022.