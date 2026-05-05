/Met Gala 2026: Natasha Poonawalla dazzles in sculptural orchid ensemble | See pics

Filled with creativity and couture, the Met Gala 2026 saw several A-listers posing on the red carpet. This year's theme was "Fashion Is Art," and the viewers were able to witness some of the most iconic and unconventional looks, one of which was Natasha Poonawalla's. Known for her bold sartorial choices, the Indian businesswoman delivered a striking appearance.

Poonawalla's look

This year, she stepped out in a dramatic sculptural creation by British artist Marc Quinn. It was paired with a custom couture gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The ensemble featured a large white orchid-inspired structure that framed her torso, creating the illusion of a flower.

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"I’ve always subscribed to the belief that fashion is wearable art—so this year’s theme feels near to me," she told Town & Country, describing her personal aesthetic as "expressionism."

The highlight of her look, titled Orchid Pectoral, was crafted using lightweight, high-tech materials and designed to sit across her chest. Speaking on the collaboration, Poonawalla said, "I remember visiting Marc Quinn in his studio and being completely struck by the scale of his sculptures, so commanding, so unapologetically present. And at that moment, I found myself wondering: why can’t something like this be worn?"

Quinn explains the concept

Quinn elaborated on the concept behind the piece, saying, "I see the Orchid Pectoral as a piece of fashion inspired by my artwork. In this iteration, it only exists with its meaning activated when Natasha wears it, rather than as a sculpture in its own right. What has always excited me about fashion is that, unique amongst art forms, it involves the living body and the life of the wearer. It’s a piece of art that can only exist as fashion, showing, as we know, that fashion is art."