/Jason Statham’s Mutiny accidentally leaks on Prime Video ahead of theatrical release, sparks online outrage

Jason Statham’s upcoming action thriller Mutiny has found itself at the centre of an unexpected streaming mishap. The film, which is scheduled for a theatrical release, was briefly made available in full on the US version of Amazon Prime Video before being pulled down. The leak has caught the attention of moviegoers and sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Netizens' reaction to Mutiny's online leak

Mutiny reportedly appeared on Prime Video for around an hour, with users able to watch the entire 95-minute film, as per reports. The listing was later removed and marked unavailable. While some online users joked about the unusual leak, others questioned how a complete film and its promotional assets could have been uploaded ahead of its theatrical release.

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Soon after the report surfaced, several netizens took to social media to express their views. One X user wrote, "Jason Statham should be paid a substantial fee by Amazon Prime Video for allegedly leaking his upcoming film Mutiny…"

Another user wrote, "Someone at Amazon Prime accidentally leaked Jason Statham's Mutiny film a day before it hit theatres. That person about to get waterboarded and vanished from Earth."

"Amazon accidentally leaked an entire Jason Statham movie. Mutiny is supposed to hit theaters on August 21. But today, the entire 95-minute movie briefly appeared on Amazon Prime Video in the US. The listing was complete with the cast, synopsis and artwork. Amazon hasn’t explained how it happened. Two days before the theatrical release", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Amazon accidentally leaked an entire Jason Statham movie. Mutiny is supposed to hit theaters on August 21. A mutiny is an open rebellion or refusal to obey orders from a person in authority....Maybe they er telling us something..."

All about Mutiny

Directed by Jean-François Richet, the action-thriller Mutiny stars Jason Statham as Cole Reed, a man who goes on a one-man crusade aboard a cargo ship after being framed for his billionaire boss's murder.