/George Clooney addresses Presley Gerber’s death for the first time: 'Worst thing that could happen'

George Clooney has finally reacted to the death of Presley Gerber, the 27-year-old son of his longtime friends, supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The actor opened up about the family’s grief while attending The Albies with his wife, Amal Clooney, in London on Friday.

It is the annual awards ceremony organised by the Clooney Foundation for Justice. His wife, Amal Clooney, accompanied him at the event.

George Clooney on Presley's death

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he said, "I don't think we're even in the position of even being able to talk about it. Quite honestly, it's one of the most devastating things that's happened to our family," Clooney said. He added, "And their family is just, as you can imagine, it's the worst thing that could happen to the family."

Presley passed away on September 20 at the age of 27.

George Clooney and Rande Gerber's friendship

Clooney’s connection with the Gerber family goes back several years. Their association also extends to business. In 2013, Clooney and Rande co-founded Casamigos tequila alongside real estate developer Mike Meldman. The partners sold the company in 2017 in a deal valued at approximately $1 billion.

Clooney has reportedly remained a source of support for the Gerber family through difficult times.

Presley Gerber's death

Presley, a model and the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died on September 20, 2026, at the age of 27. He was reportedly staying at Resolutions Living, a sober living facility in Santa Monica, California, at the time of his death.

Authorities reportedly responded to a report of a possible overdose that morning and found an adult male deceased at the location. While an overdose has been suspected, the official cause and manner of Presley’s death remain undetermined.

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Presley had previously shared his experiences with mental health challenges and addiction. In an appearance on the Studio 22 podcast, he said, "Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do."