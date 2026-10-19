/Cindy Crawford breaks silence on son Presley Gerber’s death, Kaia shares emotional letter

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber have finally addressed the death of Presley Gerber. The two took to social media to express their grief and opened up about the close bond they shared with the late model. Presley died at the age of 27.

The 60-year-old supermodel shared a family statement on Instagram on October 18 alongside a black-and-white photograph of Presley. The message was signed by Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and their daughter Kaia.

Cindy Crawford pays tribute to her son Presley

"We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia,” the statement read.

Crawford thanked photographer Sebastian Faena for capturing the portrait of Presley that accompanied the tribute.

Kaia Gerber on her bond with brother Presley

Apart from the family statement, the 25-year-old model Kaia separately shared an Instagram post to speak about her bond with her brother. "Prez, i don’t have the words. and maybe the tiny mercy is that we don’t need them all along. words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. And how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief," she wrote. "I've read all of the books and I have none of the answers. You know how much i loved being your sister. it has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself."

In her message, Kaia also reveals learning to live without Presley. "i am learning how to love you when i cannot see you. how to tell you something without picking up my phone to call you. how to be your sister in a world that i cannot reach for you in. i don’t know how to do that yet."

What happened to Presley Gerber?

Presley, the son of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on September 20, 2026, at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. He was 27. His death was followed by an investigation into a suspected overdose, according to reports.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner completed an autopsy, but the official cause of death has been deferred pending further investigation. Authorities have not announced a final determination.

Presley had pursued modelling from a young age, signing with IMG Models when he was 15. His work included appearances for major fashion brands such as Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana. He also appeared alongside his mother in a Pepsi advertising campaign.