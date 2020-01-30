Top 5 Hollywood news today: Roman Polanski sparks outrage again, Madonna performs with knee supports

Controversial director Roman Polanski is again in news. The director 's latest film ‘An Officer and a Spy’ found a place in the nominations list for the 45th César awards for French cinema, an equivalent of French Oscars. The nomination hasn't gone down well with many.



Roman Polanski sparks outrage as his film gets nominated in French Oscars



Roman Polanski is back in the news after his film ‘An Officer and a Spy’, or ‘J'accuse in French’ recently found a place in the nominations list for the 45th César awards for French cinema, an equivalent of French Oscars. Polanksi has received 12 nominations at the César awards. The news has sparked outrage as Roman Polanski was convicted of statutory rape in 1977.



Brad Pitt becomes internet's latest obsession after he's seen wearing name tag at Oscars 2020 luncheon



It was the Oscars luncheon yesterday when Brad Pitt along with other nominees of this year attended the meet and greet session. Apart from his handsome looks that people are always talking about, something else caught the fancy of most social media users -- the name tag that he wore.



Oscars 2020: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Billie Eilish to perform on the awards night



On Thursday, the Academy Awards show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced that the nominees of Best Orginal Song will be performing at the awards ceremony.



Madonna world tour is on as singer performs in London wearing knee supports post injury



The singer is back on stage and has resumed her Madame X world tour as she performed last night in London wearing knee support and made no mention of "indescribable" pain that she has been experiencing recently.



Oscar-nominated film 'Marriage Story' director believes his leads gave 'so much of themselves' to the project



Despite it's challenging subject matter, director Noah Baumbach said it was fun working on 'Marriage Story', his tense divorce drama that's up for six Academy Awards.



