/Hina Khan reacts to Aamir Khan’s third marriage with Gauri Spratt: 'Not acceptable in our society'

Aamir Khan’s third marriage to his long-time partner Gauri Spratt on July 5 has become one of the most talked-about topics, not just among fans but also within the film industry. The actor’s personal life once again came under the spotlight when television stars Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik shared their views on the 3 Idiots star’s third marriage during the latest episode of their show The POV. Joined by their partners, Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla, the duo engaged in a candid conversation.

Hina Khan reacts to Aamir Khan's third marriage

In the latest episode of The POV, hosted by television stars Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan, the duo took a dig at the personal life of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Joined by their husbands, Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla, the discussion began with whether criticism surrounding Khan's personal life can influence his films and long-running career.

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Arguing with her co-host Rubina Dilaik, Hina questioned, “Us hisaab se to Aamir Khan ki koi film hi nahi chalni chahiye” (If you think about it, none of Aamir Khan’s films should work then).

In reply to Hina's question, Rubina stated that Khan's life had never been surrounded by any major controversy. Hina referred to his third marriage with Gauri Spratt, expressing her disagreement, and said, “Ye kya koi kam controversy hai?” (Is this any less of a controversy?)

The argument between the two kept escalating as they held different perceptions and opinions about personal choices. Later, Hina, who is also coming from the same background and religion, took a dig and said, “I am not judging him for getting married again… But humare samaj mein ye bahut acha nahi maana jata hai, Rubina, shaadi pe shaadi pe shaadi” (In our society, getting married again and again isn't viewed very positively). Adding to Hina’s comment, his husband, Rocky Jaiswal, said, “Shaadi chhodo, divorce hi acha mana nahi jata hai” (Leave marriage aside; even divorce isn't considered acceptable in our society).

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt marriage

After years of keeping their relationship private and away from the public eye, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in a private registered ceremony on July 5, 2026, marking his third marriage. The intimate wedding took place at his Pali Hill residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The event was attended by his close friends and his children, where Khan appeared immensely happy and was seen dancing with his lady love.

Following one of the most anticipated marriages of 2026, a fatwa was issued against Aamir Khan by a Muslim cleric. The union drew objections over interfaith marriage laws under Sharia. He also faced political backlash, including the ‘love jihad’ allegation made by Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane.