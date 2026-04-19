Renowned French actress, but of Moroccan heritage, Nadia Fares, who gained recognition with The Crimson Rivers, has died at the age of 57 after being found unconscious in a swimming pool. Reportedly, her daughters confirmed the passing of the actress.

Daughters issue statement post death of actress Nadia Fares

Several reports stated that she was found unconscious in a gym swimming pool in Paris. After being rescued, a fellow swimmer reportedly attempted to revive her by administering CPR before she was taken to hospital, where she was put into an artificially induced coma until she suffered cardiac arrest.

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In an interaction with Agence France-Presse, Nadia Fares' daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, confirmed her death. They stated, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Nadia Fares. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost."

Cylia too shared a tribute to her mother on her Instagram profile, "This is a heartbreak I will never get over you. Everyday I wake up and pray this is a nightmare and that you're still with us. I know you fought your very hardest for your babies. Thank you. Thank you for fighting, thank you for giving me life, thank you for every memory, thank you for the laughs, for the cries."

Condolences pour in from fans

Netizens mourned the demise of Nadia Fares and paid their condolences on social media. One X user wrote, "There are films that mark you forever. Les Démons de Jésus, with the late Nadia Farés, is one of them. The soundtrack is quite exceptional too—could it have been otherwise with Bernie Bonvoisin?."

Another user wrote, “It is with immense sadness that we learn of Nadia Farès' passing at just 57 years old. From *The Crimson Rivers* to her most touching roles, she gave us so much. Today, France loses a great artist, and the world a radiant woman. Thank you for everything, Nadia. Rest in peace.”

"A magnificient actress, a radiant woman, simple in life- what sadness to already bid her farewell. Relieved of her terrible illness, she will be an eternal star for all. Thoughts for her daughter, Laura", wrote the third user.

All about Nadia Fares

Nadia Fares made her film debut in 1992, with My Wife's Girlfriends. She rose to fame with the police thriller The Crimson Rivers. She has also been part of several other projects, including Policeman, Dis-moi oui, The Nest, Storm Warning, A Monkey's Tale, Sous les pieds des femmes, Lucky Day and On the Line, among others.

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