Emmy 2021: RuPaul becomes most Emmy-awarded black person with his 11th win

RuPaul has made history! On Sunday, the 60-year-old star became the most Emmy-awarded black person in history.

The 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' host earned his 11th Emmy win during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Competition Program, hence making him the most Emmy-awarded Black person.

This is the fourth consecutive win for the show also. The famous host also picked up two other Emmys this year at the Primetime Creative Arts ceremony, scoring trophy for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Thanking the Academy and their production team, the host said, “Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today,” he said.



"This is for you and for you kids out there watching. You have a tribe that is waiting for you, we are waiting for you, baby. Come on to Mama Ru!” In August, 'Drag Race' was renewed for season 14.