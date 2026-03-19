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Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84, tributes pour in from fans

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 19, 2026, 11:29 IST | Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 11:41 IST
Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84, tributes pour in from fans

Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84 Photograph: (X)

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Tsutomu Shibayama, best known for his works including Doreamon, has died at the age of 84. The animation studio confirmed his death in a statement. Tributes and condolences poured in from fans. 

Renowned Japanese anime director Tsutomu Shibayama, best known for directing many, including Doraemon TV anime episodes, has reportedly died at the age of 84. His death was announced by Ajia-do Animation Works on March 17, 2026. Let's delve in to know the main reason behind his death.

What is the main reason for Tsutomu Shibayama's death? condolences pour in

In its official statement, the studio said, “Shibayama Tsutomu, the animation director who oversaw the Doraemon series for over 20 years, died on the 6th from lung cancer." Soon after the news of his passing away spread, many took to social media platforms to express their grief.

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One user wrote, "RIP Tsutomu Shibayama. At one point Doraemon was his entire life, and nobody loved him more than the director himself. His personal drawings of him and his crew "shooting" with Doraemon and friends as if they were his regular collaborators will forever be a testament to that love."

Another user wrote, "An example figure whose work has become one with everyday life—not just Doraemon, but I only just realized how monumental his contributions were once he's gone."

"A true legend has passed away Rest in peace Tsutomu Shibayama Thank you for shaping our childhood with your amazing work on Ranma ½ and Doraemon", wrote the third user. Funeral ceremony took place privately as per family wishes, while the memorial event is expected to be announced later, as per reports.

All about Tsutomu Shibayama

Born in 1941 in Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo, Tsutomu Shibayama began his career as a manga artist under the name of Hajime Sanjo and later became known for directing many Doraemon TV anime and feature films.

In 1978 he co-founded Ajia-do Animation Works along with Osamu Kobayashi and Michishiro Yamada. This step further strengthened his role as an influential figure in the animation world. In 2012 he received the Agency for Cultural Affairs Award for his work in animation.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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