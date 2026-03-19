Renowned Japanese anime director Tsutomu Shibayama, best known for directing many, including Doraemon TV anime episodes, has reportedly died at the age of 84. His death was announced by Ajia-do Animation Works on March 17, 2026. Let's delve in to know the main reason behind his death.

What is the main reason for Tsutomu Shibayama's death? condolences pour in

In its official statement, the studio said, “Shibayama Tsutomu, the animation director who oversaw the Doraemon series for over 20 years, died on the 6th from lung cancer." Soon after the news of his passing away spread, many took to social media platforms to express their grief.

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One user wrote, "RIP Tsutomu Shibayama. At one point Doraemon was his entire life, and nobody loved him more than the director himself. His personal drawings of him and his crew "shooting" with Doraemon and friends as if they were his regular collaborators will forever be a testament to that love."

Another user wrote, "An example figure whose work has become one with everyday life—not just Doraemon, but I only just realized how monumental his contributions were once he's gone."

"A true legend has passed away Rest in peace Tsutomu Shibayama Thank you for shaping our childhood with your amazing work on Ranma ½ and Doraemon", wrote the third user. Funeral ceremony took place privately as per family wishes, while the memorial event is expected to be announced later, as per reports.

All about Tsutomu Shibayama

Born in 1941 in Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo, Tsutomu Shibayama began his career as a manga artist under the name of Hajime Sanjo and later became known for directing many Doraemon TV anime and feature films.