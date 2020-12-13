Disney reveals new release dates, Ryan Reynolds' 'Free Guy' & 'Death on the Nile' postponed

After announcing a bunch of projects on the Disney Investor day event, now the studio has revealed the new release date calendar for the next couple of years.



Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the studio has shuffled release dates for its upcoming slate for the next year. Walt Disney Studios pushed both 'Death on the Nile' and 'Free Guy' to the next year.

In pics: Star Wars, Marvel films and more: Highlights of all Disney announcements



Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer-starrer comedy-drama 'Free Guy', which was slated to hit the theatres in the US on December 11, will now release on May 21, 2021.



Gal Gadot mystery drama, 'Death on the Nile' which was also slated for a December release is now postponed to next year and now debut in theatres on September 12 2021.

Also read: Disney+ plans 10 'Star Wars' and 10 Marvel series over next few years



On the Marvel front, Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love & Thunder' will release on May 6, 2022, followed by 'Black Panther 2' on July 8, 2022, and Brie Larson-starrer 'Captain Marvel 2' on November 11, 2022.



Check out the new release dates here:



Raya and the Last Dragon – March 5, 2021



The King’s Man – March 12, 2021



Free Guy – May 21, 2021



Death on the Nile – September 17, 2021



Pixar’s Encanto – November 24, 2021



Pixar’s Turning Red – March 11, 2022



Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022



Pixar’s Lightyear – June 17, 2022



Black Panther 2 – July 8, 2022



Captain Marvel 2 – November 11, 2022



Star Wars’ Rogue Squadron – December 22, 2023



Antlers - Now undated