Coronavirus might halt release of Disney's 'Mulan' in China

Disney's much-awaited high-budget film 'Mulan' might not be able to see the light of the day in China in the backdrop of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported a news agency.



A recent report by a news agency has thrown light on the indefinite shuttering of the movie theatres of China, which happens to be the second-largest box office market in the world.

The outbreak of the virus detected first in the Wuhan city triggered a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Jan 30.

The lead star of the film, Liu Yifei who hails originally from Wuhan is hoping for a miracle to the epidemic before its scheduled release on March 27.



Liu currently resides in Beijing."It's really heavy for me to even think about it. People are doing the right thing. They are being careful for themselves and others. I'm so touched actually to see how they haven't been out for weeks," a news agency quoted Liu as saying.



"I'm really hoping for a miracle and that this will just be over soon," she said.



The 32-year-old actor portrays the role of the Chinese protagonist in the film who disguises as a male soldier in the Imperial Army.



Cancellation of the release of the flick in China might prove detrimental to the momentum of the film for which Disney spent $200 million.



The outbreak of coronavirus has affected a number of fat budget films including Stephen Gaghan's 'Dolittle' and Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit'.