/Controversy won, gameplay lost? Here's why Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp 2 failed to deliver a true redemption journey of contestants

Watched Lock Upp 2? Did you find anything beyond the controversies, pointless fights and endless drama? It is true that these days reality shows are built on twists, conflicts and larger-than-life personalities, but what kind of narratives are created around contestants? Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp season 2 has amassed a massive fan following and devoted viewers from the very first day; however, the reality show’s popularity also reflects the changing mindset of viewers, where flawed individuals are hailed and voted as winners.



As the season progressed, fans weren't just watching tasks, rivalries and eliminations, but they were also witnessing how certain contestants were being defined by the labels that were attached to them as they had entered the house.



If we look at the the top 3 contestants- Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat, - they all entered the house with labels like ‘Badtameez,’ ‘Boring’ and ‘Cheater,’ respectively. All three carried these tags throughout their journey and yet secured a place in the final. So, what made viewers root for them, and how did they turn these labels into their biggest strengths?

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Shreya Kalra- 'Badtameez'

Did we get to witness Shreya's redemption journey? She entered the house with the tag of 'Badtameez', but did she ever move beyond it? Throughout the season, she grabbed attention because of her rude behaviour and frequent confrontations with fellow contestants like Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chamola, Ram Kapoor and almost every other inmate. She picked fights to stay in the limelight, often justifying her actions in the name of being straightforward.

She frequently spoke negatively about fellow contestants behind their backs. Keeping her gameplay in mind, her journey was marked less by growth and more by creating rifts among fellow contestants.



This raises a larger question, that was Shreya's journey truly one of redemption? Was she worthy of winning the trophy? Didn’t her win normalise her vile and disgusting behaviour in the name of straightforwardness?

Shivangi Joshi- 'Boring'

One of the most recognised faces in the television industry, Shivangi Joshi entered Lock Upp 2 with the tag of being ‘Boring’. Being a hugely popular actress with a large fan base, many viewers felt she didn’t make a big impact in the early weeks of the show and was just on the show for her star power.

Much of Shivangi's journey revolved around keeping her equation with Harshad Chopda alive and relevant inside the house. She cleverly played with the feelings of a 43-year-old man, entangling him to keep her game buzzing. Harshad was always there for her and sacrificed his game for her, but Shivangi used her mind strategically and cemented her position in the game without giving the same level of commitment in return.

Many viewers also point to the moment she secured the first finalist spot, arguing that Harshad's emotional support played a crucial role in helping her get there, while he was left the show carrying the burden of always putting her game ahead of his own. Most felt Shivangi was ungrateful and ignorant of Harshad’s big sacrifice.



As the season progressed and discussions around her gameplay intensified, she tried to up her gameplay. After spending weeks being positioned as a quiet and passive contestant, she gradually became more vocal and started putting her thoughts into conflicts and confrontations. The shift felt less like character growth and more like a strategic attempt for the competition. What began as the journey of a reserved contestant soon evolved into that of a player willing to embrace her naive self.

Yogesh Rawat- 'Cheater'

The face of several reality shows, Yogesh Rawat has managed to outshine others in Lock Upp 2. Entering the house with a tag of "Cheater," Yogesh had an opportunity to address the controversies and perceptions that followed him in every show he went to. However, for many viewers, that clarity never came.

Questions surrounding his past remained largely unresolved, leaving some viewers frustrated by the lack of explanation or accountability. Even during the finale, when Shreya and Shivangi were standing after owning up to the biggest secrets of their lives, many felt that Yogesh did not deserve a place in the Top 3, as the secret he revealed and owned up to was not significant enough. Stealing things from a mall- was it really a secret?

No doubt Yogesh was a strong competitor who did his task with full power, but when it came to expressing his side of the story, many viewers felt he struggled to open himself up for fear of cameras. As a result, the redemption arc that some expected was never achieved.



Yogesh remained largely the same contestant he was when he entered the house, still carrying the same perceptions, still talking about past setbacks and still leaving important questions unanswered.

Also Read: How Alliance and Lock Upp 2 offer two very different reality show experiences

Was the Lock Upp 2 winner chosen for gameplay or to please the audience?

From the looks of it, the show’s winner was decided to please the audience and gain as many eyeballs as possible. The makers successfully kept controversies, rivalries and revelations at the centre of conversations, ensuring the show remained a trending topic throughout its run. However, while the strategy may have worked from an entertainment standpoint, many viewers believe the actual gameplay took a backseat.

No single contestant truly had an individual redemption journey. Not Shreya, not Shivangi, and as for Yogesh, his arc was the least evolving. None of the top 3 showed the kind of growth, accountability or transformation that is usually expected in such captive reality shows.



In the end, it left a section of the audience wondering whether there was anyone genuinely worthy of lifting the trophy at all.

Does Shreya Kalra's win normalise arrogant behaviour?

Where, as human beings, are we lacking? Shreya Kalra's victory, which was marked wholly by arrogance, rude behaviour, backbiting and a willingness to pull others down to further her own game, made her popular and ultimately the winner of Lock Upp 2. If these are the traits that actually resonate with people nowadays, what does that say about us as a society? Is her win truly a reflection of strong gameplay, or does it point towards a growing culture of rewarding controversy and confrontation?

For me, there was no contestant who genuinely stood out as a deserving winner. While each finalist had their moments, none delivered the kind of redemption or game-changing journey that would make their victory feel truly well-earned.

Lock Upp 2 is nothing less than a scripted show

In many ways, Lock Upp 2 feels like a scripted show when it comes to the narratives built around contestants. One day, a contestant is given a major advantage, such as the power to eliminate someone, and the very next day the game takes an unexpected turn with a new twist or task that changes everything. Why? Just because the fans are raising questions? Some contestants are introduced as villains and some as underdogs, while others are dismissed before they even begin their game. However, the three top contenders gained a large fan following through their tactics.