American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is finally set to perform in India, bringing his popular chart-topping tracks to Mumbai for the first time. The four-time Grammy-nominated musician will headline the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival alongside British singer Ellie Goulding in 2027. The one-day music event will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with several Indian performers also joining the first edition.

Charlie Puth set to make India debut in 2027

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is preparing to make his much-awaited India debut, bringing his music to Mumbai in February 2027. The singer will headline the first edition of the Johnnie & Co. Festival alongside British pop star Ellie Goulding. The one-day event is scheduled to take place on February 13, 2027, at the city's iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The announcement marks an important milestone for Puth, who has built a global following with his distinctive pop sound and several commercially successful tracks. Known for songs such as 'Attention', 'We Don't Talk Anymore' and 'See You Again', the four-time Grammy-nominated musician will finally get to perform for Indian audiences.

The singer said, “I’ve heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I’m really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can’t wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai. I’m looking forward to being there on February 13, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates.”

Ellie Goulding to join Charlie Puth at Mumbai festival

Adding to the international lineup is Ellie Goulding, who will take on the main support slot at the festival. The BRIT Award-winning English singer-songwriter is known for her electronic-pop sound and popular tracks, including 'Love Me Like You Do', 'Burn' and 'Lights'.

Her appearance alongside Charlie Puth brings two internationally recognised pop performers together for the festival's inaugural edition. The first wave of performers also features Indian musicians Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini. The organisers have indicated that additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

What is Johnnie & Co. Festival?

The February event marks the launch of Johnnie & Co., a new cultural platform introduced by Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water. The initiative aims to bring together music, sport and fashion through live experiences and creative partnerships. The festival is being produced and promoted by Team Innovation, with HSBC as its co-powered partner. Rather than limiting the platform to music performances, the initiative is expected to explore collaborations across different creative and cultural spaces.

The Mumbai festival will serve as one of its major live entertainment offerings, bringing together established international names and emerging Indian talent. The inaugural festival will take place on Saturday, February 13, 2027, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The event is expected to host over 35,000 music enthusiasts.