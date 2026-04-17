/Vidyut Jammwal brings moment of Zen, chants Gayatri Mantra at CinemaCon 2026

Vidyut Jammwal is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter. The makers unveiled the trailer on April 16, teasing an epic showdown. Adding to the buzz, a viral video of Jammwal has taken over social media, showing the actor chanting the Gayatri Mantra at the international event CinemaCon 2026, held in Las Vegas.

Zen mode with Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal always steps forward to portray his homeland’s culture, whether it's his Indian martial arts or spiritual yoga poses. Recently, at the trailer launch of Street Fighter at one of the largest and most important annual gatherings of the global motion picture theatre industry, the actor was seen chanting the Gayatri Mantra, which instantly captured everyone’s attention at the event.

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Standing alongside him, the entire cast, including Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji, joined in the prayer with their eyes closed. The chanting created a peaceful, spiritual atmosphere and brought a rare moment of stillness to the otherwise high-energy event.

Also Read: Vidyut new look in Hollywood debut movie Street Fighter makes fans excited

Street Fighter trailer out!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, the first trailer of Street Fighter was released on April 16. The live-action film is slated for a theatrical release in October 2026. Set in 1993, the film follows Chun-Li (Callina Liang), who recruits estranged fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) to compete in the World Warrior Tournament.

The cast includes Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

Vidyut Jammwal role in Street Fighter