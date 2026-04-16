/Street Fighter trailer: Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa set the stage for an epic fight, Vidyut Jammwal makes his Hollywood debut

It’s time to fight! The first trailer of Street Fighter was unveiled on Thursday and apart from giving viewers an adrenaline rush, it also offers something special for the Indian audience. Street Fighter features a stellar cast. This includes Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Andrew Koji. Desi fans would be thrilled to know that the film also features action icon Vidyut Jammwal as the iconic yoga master Dhalsim.

The newly launched trailer promises an action-packed, edge-of-the-seat experience at the cinemas. The film is slated to release in October. However, with the release of its trailer, the wait for the fans will seem longer.

Check out the trailer below:

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About Street Fighter

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favourite characters. The cast includes Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe Roman Reigns, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

Street Fighter marks the Hollywood debut of Indian actor Vidyut Jamwal.