/Salman Khan gets mobbed after Ganesh Chaturthi festivities; helps little fan amid chaos

Salman Khan was recently mobbed by a massive crowd of fans and paparazzi on Thursday after seeking Ganpati blessings at politician Ashish Shelar’s residence. The actor’s appearance sparked a frenzy outside the venue, with fans gathering in large numbers to witness a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar.

Salman Khan gets mobbed after Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

In the now-viral videos, Khan is seen surrounded by fans and paparazzi as he tries to leave Ashish Shelar’s residence after seeking Ganpati blessings, with a tilak on his forehead. As the crowd blocked his way, he urged people to move back and make way for him. He then folded his hands and politely requested them to clear the path.

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Despite the chaos, Khan, who was dressed in a black T-shirt paired with black pants and a beanie, appeared calm and composed. Meanwhile, security personnel struggled to create enough space for him to move.

As he approached his car, one viral clip also showed how the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star helped his little fan who had fallen after being pushed by one of his bodyguards. He shook his hands with him and supported him in the chaos.

Salman Khan gets angry at his driver

Another video widely circulating on social media shows Salman Khan scolding his driver. It was later revealed that the driver could not see clearly and accidentally ran the car’s tyre over someone’s foot, which triggered Khan, and in the heat of the moment, the actor lashed out at him.

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