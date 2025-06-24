Randeep Hooda's shaves-off his half head, netizens ask what's brewing?

Actor Randeep Hooda, often celebrated as the shape-shifter of Indian cinema, has once again set the internet abuzz with a striking new look he dropped on his social media today. Sporting a partially bald head and an intense expression, the actor posted a selfie with the caption: “What’s the tea for this Tuesday? Coffee isn’t the only thing that’s brewing!”

While the post gave away no specifics, fans were quick to speculate that this dramatic transformation could be for an upcoming film. Sources close to the actor confirmed that the look is from a recent trial for a brand-new project that Hooda is expected to begin filming soon. Known for diving deep into his roles with physical and emotional intensity, the actor has previously undergone extreme transformations for films like Sarbjit, Main Aur Charles and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar — and this new look seems to be yet another bold step in that direction.

A source close to the development shares, “Randeep has always surprised both his audiences and the industry with how far he goes to embody a character. This new look is work in progress of something new that is coming up. Randeep always goes to lengths to look the part”.

As fans continue to decode the meaning behind the cryptic caption, one thing is clear — something intense is brewing, and it has Randeep Hooda written all over it.