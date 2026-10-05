/Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence after being linked to Income Tax search reports: 'Let's set the record straight'

Rakul Preet Singh on Monday responded to the reports connecting her to the recent Income Tax searches conducted in Mumbai. The actress took to social media to clarify that the action was not related to her, and also criticised what she described as unverified and sensationalised reporting.

Rakul Preet's clarification statement

Her detailed statement read, "It's heartbreaking to see that There's a growing trend amongst the self-styled online reporters & some mainstream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts."

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Also Read: Producer Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in UK amid IT searches over suspected fund irregularities

She further added, "Let's therefore set the record straight once for all. The IT search was not pertaining to me. Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years."

Rakul Preet denies alleged financial links

The actress also spoke about the reports concerning alleged financial transactions. "I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither ANYONE has EVER gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle."

She also urged "all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood."

What was the matter?

Her post comes after reports of Income Tax searches surfaced at multiple locations in Mumbai. According to reports, they were part of an investigation into suspected financial irregularities.

Around 12 locations were reportedly searched. Some reports had linked the searches to filmmaker and producer Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios, while also mentioning Rakul Preet's name.

Rakul Preet Singh's work front

She was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi.

She will next appear in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, where she is set to play Surpanakha. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.