/Nushrratt Bharuccha shares first hospital video after spinal surgery, watches SRK and Kajol’s Gerua

Days after the accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has given fans a glimpse into her recovery after undergoing spinal surgery in Mumbai. In a video shared on social media, the actor is seen enjoying a popular Bollywood song while medical staff assists her with her meal.

The clip features Gerua, the romantic track featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Rohit Shetty's 2015 film Dilwale. Nushrratt appears to enjoy the moment from her hospital bed as the song plays on the television.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha hospitalised after sustaining injury in Bali

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares first video after the accident

Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face A reminder, things get better...little by little...they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly."

Before sharing the hospital video, Nushrratt had posted a photograph of a reclining wheelchair positioned beside a window, with the setting sun visible outside. "Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost," she wrote along side the photo.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha to be airlifted to Mumbai for spine surgery after Bali accident

What happened to Nushrratt Bharuccha

The actress suffered a spinal fracture during a trip to Bali. The news was confirmed by her publicist, who said, "Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine."

The actor initially received medical attention in Indonesia before being brought back to Mumbai by air ambulance. Several videos of her arrival in Mumbai on a stretcher surfaced online on October 2.

After returning to India, Nushrratt underwent spinal surgery and began her recovery. Her team had earlier indicated that she would require sufficient rest before resuming her professional commitments.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's work front

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the Netflix film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, which also features Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi.