Rohit Shetty's Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' crosses Rs 150 crore mark

The post pandemic box office is looking good - thanks to Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. The film, which was released during Diwali, earned over Rs 100 crores within 5 days of its release and now the film has crossed Rs 150 crores mark in just 10 days. The film features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead.



Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter on Monday.

#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] crosses ₹ 150 cr... Records EXCELLENT NUMBERS on [second] Sun... If it maintains the consistency on weekdays and Weekend 3, there's a strong chance of going past ₹ 200 cr mark... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 151.23 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/wWx7O4SIYC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2021 ×

In a later tweet, he continued, "#Sooryavanshi biz at a glance. Week 1: Rs 20.66 cr. Weekend 2: Rs 30.57 cr. Total: Rs 51.23 cr #India biz."Thanking the audience for making the achievement possible Rohit shared an Instagram story that read, "Thank You India 151.23 CRS India Collections (10 Days)."



The November 5 released film has brought the box office alive after a one-and-a-half-year lull due to the COVID pandemic-led lockdown. It was originally slated to release on March 24 2020.

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.



The previous films were front runners in terms of box office collections and viewership.



In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay has portrayed the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina has played the role of Akshay's love interest in the film. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn also feature in the film in extended cameos.

