Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's wedding reception: Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Yuvraj Singh and many more attend ceremony in Mumbai

Actor Kritika Kamra and TV host Gaurav Kapur said their I dos on March 11, 2026. The couple opted for an intimate wedding with dreamy details instead of a large, loud spectacle, hosting the ceremony at Gaurav’s residence in Mumbai. A day after their wedding pictures went viral, a reception ceremony was hosted by the couple in Mumbai, which was attended by personalities from film and cricket industries.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor reception ceremony

On March 12, the newlywed couple made their appearance at a grand wedding reception hosted for their family and friends. Following the big night, the actress opted for a V-neck, body-hugging pastel-blue gown, which she completed her look with a diamond necklace, while Gaurav donned a blue formal suit. Before entering the venue, the couple happily posed for the paparazzi.

The reception ceremony turned into a star-studded night as several renowned public figures gathered to bless the newlyweds, including Sachin Tendulkar, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar, Soha Ali Khan, Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal, Yuvraj Singh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a metallic body-fitted gown, which she paired with diamond jewellery and a handbag.

Rhea Chakraborty was also seen attending the wedding reception of Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur in Mumbai, wearing a striking black body-hugging gown.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's dreamy wedding

On March 11, actress Kritika Kamra and TV host Gaurav Kapur tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their family and close friends. After completing the wedding rituals, the couple made their first appearance, greeting the paparazzi with folded hands and warm smiles.

Taking to Instagram, the newlywed couple shared glimpses of their dreamy wedding, highlighting the moment they signed the official marriage papers. Another picture features Kritika Kamra wearing a bright red saree with a golden border and golden motifs on the pallu. She completed her look with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery, leaving her hair loosely open. Meanwhile, the groom, Gaurav, looked sharp in a golden-ivory bandhgala and white trousers, paired with brown leather shoes.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's dating life

Kritika Kamra is an Indian actress who began her acting career on television with daily soaps such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters. Gaurav Kapur is an Indian actor, television host, and cricket presenter who gained popularity as the host of several cricket shows and matches.