/Mirzapur 4: Shweta Tripathi reveals why she isn't done exploring Golu Gupta

The world of Mirzapur is gearing up to get bigger and actor Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta, has shared a major update about the franchise. She has been a part of the Prime Video series since the beginning and Shweta believes there is still plenty to explore in the character's journey.
With the fourth season in development, fans are waiting to see how the story will progress after the dramatic events of Season 3. While the filming schedule and other details about the new season are under wraps, director Gurmmeet Singh has confirmed that the writing process is underway.
Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office collection- Pankaj Tripathi starrer sees a big jump; earns THIS much on day 2
Shweta Tripathi on her character Golu Gupta
Introduced as a studious young woman who valued education, Golu Gupta has gradually become a more complex character as the story progressed. "When I first played Golu, she was a quiet, studious girl who believed in the power of education. But loss, violence, power, and revenge have completely changed her," she told Mid Day.
The actor also spoke about the personal connection she has developed with Golu over the years. "Her journey is special to me. Golu’s experiences have changed her. And she is still changing. But I think that’s what makes her human. I have grown as an actor while playing her too, so in many ways, we have grown together," she added.
Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie review: Nostalgia meets high-stakes 'bhaukaal' as Kaleen Bhaiya and company take over theatres
Even after three seasons and a feature film, Shweta believes Golu's story has not exhausted its potential. "Every time I return to the character, I discover something new."
She further explains the role, saying, "As an actor, it is a beautiful space to be in because you are not just repeating something you have done before, you are going back to a person who has lived through more experiences. You have to understand what those experiences have done to her. I would love to keep discovering those different sides of her."
Trending Stories
About Mirzapur
According to reports, the makers expect to finalise the production timeline by early 2027.
Season 4 was reportedly conceptualised alongside Mirzapur: The Movie, with the narrative expected to continue from the events of the third season's finale, which ended with the battle for control of Mirzapur still unresolved.
Guddu Pandit found himself in prison, while Golu was on the run, leaving the future of the region's criminal empire uncertain. Kaleen Bhaiya's return further complicated the struggle for power.