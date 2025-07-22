/Ronth OTT release date: When and where to stream this Malayalam thriller online

In the world of OTT, audiences have something new to watch every day. Today, moviegoers can enjoy the Malayalam film Ronth. This intriguing thriller has made its digital debut, and we have curated all the details you need to know.



The movie was released in theatres on June 13, 2025. After earning revered reviews from critics and audience alike, the movie is set to now streaming on OTT.

Where is Ronth streaming online?

Directed and written by Shahil Kabir, the movie is a compelling story of two police officers. The film is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar. Taking to X, the streaming platform shared the trailer of the film with a caption, reading, “The patrol has begun! #Ronth is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.” The film is available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

What is Ronth about?

Actor Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan take the lead role in a police thriller, which delves into various expects of an officer's life. The film revolves around two police officers, CPO Dinnath and Grade SI Yohannan, who are assigned to do a night patrolling job.



Both officers are very different from each other; one is a young cop, while the other is a veteran. Despite their contrasting mindsets, which often lead to conflict, they manage to work together as they face the everyday challenges of their professional and personal lives. Ronth is a new and yet another thriller from director Kabir, who has directed gripping movies such as Ela Veezha Poonchira, Nayattu and Officer on Duty among others.



The film stars Pothan as SI Yohannan, Mathew as CPO Dinnath, Arun Cherukavil as DYSP Jacob J, Roshan Abdul Rahoof as Roshan, Krisha Kurup as Anu, Lakshmi Menon as Salomi, Carmen S. Mathew as Jincy, and Kumaradas T. N. as ASI Sadanandan, among others.



The movie is produced by Vineet Jain, Rathish Ambat, Renjith EVM, and Jojo Jose.