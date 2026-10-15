/Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s romantic musical postponed, gets 2027 release date

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s upcoming romantic musical, directed by Anurag Basu, has a new release date. The yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2027, as confirmed by its production banner, T-Series. The project was originally expected to release in 2025, but its timeline was subsequently pushed back. The latest announcement gives audiences a confirmed date for the film, which has remained without an official title.

What is the new release date of Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's untitled film?

T-Series announced the date on the social media platform, X, alongside an image of Kartik and Sreeleela from the film. The production house said the story would reach the big screen on April 30, 2027, and credited Anurag Basu as director and Bhushan Kumar as producer. The film’s title has not yet been revealed.

The release update follows uncertainty over the project’s schedule. In April 2026, Basu said the film was not as close to completion as some reports had suggested, noting that around 45 days of shooting had been completed at that point. Producer Bhushan Kumar later indicated in July that the film was more or less complete, although its release date was still to be finalised.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s first film together

The film brings Kartik and Sreeleela together on screen for the first time. It also marks a major Hindi-cinema debut for Sreeleela, who has primarily worked in Telugu and Kannada films.