/Ileana D’Cruz welcomes second son Keanu Rafe Dolan, shares first photo

Actress Ileana D’Cruz announced the name of her second son, Keanu Rafe Dolan, with her husband, Michael Dolan, along with a cute photo. The couple announced the birth of their child on 19 June. Many celebrities congratulated the couple, including Priyanka Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudry, Malaika Arora, and more. D’Cruz married Michael Dolan in May 2024 and welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August. Ileana D’Cruz shared a photo of her baby quietly sleeping with the caption, “Our hearts are so full”.

Fans react to pregnancy news

The news comes just weeks after she shared the news of her second pregnancy in a social media post, where she posted a picture of herself with a baby bump. Unlike her first pregnancy, Ileana only shared a few posts and updates this time around. Many fans also congratulated the couple, with a few expressing genuine surprise at the news.

This news also means it will be a while before we can see her on the big screen. In a recent Instagram AMA session, the actress revealed that she had to turn down a role in the recently released Bollywood film Raid 2 due to her pregnancy, saying, “The makers of Raid 2 did offer the movie to me, but unfortunately, we couldn’t work out the schedule, given that I had just had my baby and my priorities are very different at the moment”.

Ileana's film journey

Ileana made her acting debut in the 2006 Telugu film Devadasu and has acted in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films throughout her career, winning numerous awards, including two Filmfare Awards, one in 2006 and the other in 2013. She was last seen in the Hindi romantic comedy film Do Aur Do Pyaar, where she played a leading role alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

