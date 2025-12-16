Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat OTT release: When and where to watch Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romance drama

After a successful run at the theatres, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is finally securing its spot on the streaming platform. Featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the dramatic romantic thriller was released on the Diwali weekend in October earlier this year.
The movie opened with mixed reviews from critics. However, it went on to become a superhit among the young generations.
When and where to watch the movie?
After almost two months of waiting, Milap Zaveri's romantic love story is set to make its debut on Netflix on December 16, 2025. So, audiences who missed the movie on the big screen can now watch this intense romantic drama. With Netflix's global audience, the film is likely to garner more audience.
About the movie: A story of love, madness and emotions
The movie revolves around Vikramaditya Bhonsle, played by Harshvardhan Rane, who is the son of a powerful politician. He madly falls in love with a popular film star named Ada Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa). The twist comes when Ada rejects him, and his love turns into a dangerous obsession. This brings difficulties in Ada's career, as Vikram gets determined to get Ada at any cost.
Vikram uses all the tricks and tactics to get her, and also gives her an ultimatum to marry him within a month. After facing humiliation and threats from Vikram, Ada then decides for herself, announcing that she will spend the night with the man who kills Vikram. The story showcases the untold side of love, which includes clashes, emotions, madness, and passion.