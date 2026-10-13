/BJP leader Kirit Somaiya files complaint against actor Imran Khan after Mumbai protest: 'Should be deported immediately'

Actor Imran Khan has recently been making headlines for joining a protest in Mumbai. Now, he comes under scrutiny after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya demanded his deportation. The politician has asked whether the actor, whom he claims is a US citizen, was legally entitled to participate in the protest.

Imran Khan joined the protest with his girlfriend

The demonstration took place at August Kranti Maidan on October 10, where police detained more than 400 people, including Khan and his partner, Lekha Washington. It was organised in support of demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid concerns surrounding the revision of electoral rolls.

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Kirit Somaiya demands action against Imran Khan

Somaiya took to social media and called for immediate action against the actor. "Actor Imran Khan should be deported immediately," he wrote.

He also approached Mumbai police, claiming that the actor's alleged foreign citizenship raises questions about his participation in the demonstration.

The BJP leader said he visited Gamdevi police station on Monday and sought action against the actor. According to Somaiya, the police assured him that Khan would be summoned.

Somaiya alleged that the actor had violated provisions governing Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders and visa conditions.

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The BJP leader also claimed to have submitted a complaint to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer's Immigration Division at Mumbai airport.

Speaking about his demand, Somaiya alleged, “Everybody knows Khan was born and brought up in the USA and is a US citizen. He has knowingly violated certain conditions.”

When asked about Khan's social media activity following his detention, he said, "I have nothing to say to all this, and cannot comment whether this is for attention or whatever. I have nothing to do with his personal life or career. I reiterate that he should be deported. That is all I am concerned with."

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Khan has not responded to the allegations so far.

Imran Khan on the protest

After his detention, the actor shared a selfie from inside a police van on Instagram, captioning it, “Apparently, I am going for a drive.”

Speaking to reporters at the protest site, he said, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here."