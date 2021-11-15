Blake Lively is making her directorial debut with Taylor Swift's new video

Blake Lively is making her directorial debut!



Blake will turn into a director with Taylor Swift's upcoming music video for the track, 'I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)'.

Surprising her million fans, Taylor took to her social media and shared a video teaser and wrote, ''SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,".

Lively also shared the teaser. Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds also showed his support for wifey and shared the video on his Instagram story.

The announcement comes after she was spotted attending a 'Saturday Night Live' afterparty with the mother of three and her husband Ryan.



The re-recorded version of her fourth studio album includes songs 'from the vault' and a 10-minute long version of 'All Too Well'. The song is speculated to be based on her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. Read more here.



Swift decided to re-record her previous six albums after music manager Scooter Braun purchased the masters to them in 2019.