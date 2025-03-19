If you love binge-watching crime dramas packed with mystery and gripping plots that keep you hooked, then you're in for a treat!

Scroll down to check out the shortlisted best crime dramas on Apple TV+, featuring thrilling stories, high-octane drama, and chilling criminals.

Best crime dramas on Apple TV+ that you should watch.

Manhunt

Cast: Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Hamish Linklater

Episodes: 7

Based on the book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer by James L. Swanson, this historical miniseries follows the intense search for John Wilkes Booth, the man behind the assassination of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.

Home Before Dark

Episodes: 20

Cast: Brooklynn Prince, Abby Miller, Jim Sturgess and Kylie Rogers.

Based on a true story of ning-year-old journalist, the show revolves around Hilde Lisko, a young girl, who moves from Brooklyn to a small town, where they uncover a cold case.

The Crowded Room

Episodes: 10

Cast: Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum

Inspired by the true story of Billy Milligan, this psychological thriller tells the story of a man with multiple personalities, who is arrested for a shocking crime.

Black Bird

Episodes: 6

Cast: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and Greg Kinnear

Based on the true-crime memoir In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, this gripping drama follows James Keene, a former high school football star. Keene is given a chance to reduce his sentence - by persuading a serial killer to confess.

The Shrink Next Door

Episodes: 8

Cast: Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson

Based on the true story of Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, a psychiatrist who manipulated and exploited his patients and friend Will Ferrell.