Ben Affleck movie with ex-Ana de Armas ‘Deep Water’ pulled from theatrical release

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas starrer thriller drama 'Deep Water' has been removed from the theatrical release calendar.



Adrian Lyne directorial was slated to hit theatres on January 14, 2022. In fact, Disney has no reported plans for a theatrical release for now.

The movie is based on a 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith, which shows Affleck and de Armas as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple who are staying together in a loveless marriege. Later, the husband allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce and becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.

Actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of staging fake hate crime to raise his celebrity profile

The movie also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi.



Affleck met Armas on the set of the film and dated for about a year before going their separate ways earlier this year. After the split, Affleck rekindled his romance with ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez.



Affleck has recently starred in Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' and will appear as Batman in 'The Flash', next year, as well as George Clooney's 'The Tender Bar.'

Florence Pugh & Rami Malek joins Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama ‘Oppenheimer'

De Armas was last seen in James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' and will star in Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde', Netflix' 'The Gray Man' and the John Wick spinoff film 'Ballerina'.