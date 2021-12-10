Florence Pugh & Rami Malek joins Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama ‘Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan is adding more Hollywood A-listers to his World War II drama.



'Black Widow' actress Florence Pugh, 'No Time to Die' actor Rami Malek and actor-filmmaker Benny Safdie are reportedly the latest additions to the cast of Nolan’s new film 'Oppenheimer'.

The trio will join Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy in the movie.



In the movie, Murphy will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film. The movie is the biopic of Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who is remembered as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.



Universal Studios has described this project as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

Nolan will write and helm the movie which is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph' and 'Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.



Reportedly, Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party who has an off-and-on affair with Oppenheimer. Safdie will play Edward Teller, the Hungarian physicist who is known as the father of the hydrogen bomb and Malek is playing a scientist.

Production will begin in early 2022 and the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on July 21, 2023.