/Bad Influence Teaser: Makers unveil 40-second clip of K-pop group SEVENTEEN and Pharrell Williams' collab

A teaser of South Korean renowned group SEVENTEEN's and Pharrell Williams' song Bad Influence has been finally unveiled. Know when will it be released.
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has established themselves as one of the groups. They have a history of diverse collaborations, both within the group and with external artists, showcasing their versatility in music. After much anticipation and several reports, the makers have finally unveiled their teaser of the latest collaboration with music mogul Pharrell Williams.
Hybe Labels dropped the music video teaser for their song Bad Influence, which has been produced by Pharrell Williams. The track was unveiled at Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris earlier this year, was also included in SEVENTEEN’s new album “HAPPY BURSTDAY.”
The music video for Bad Influence will release on June 10 at 10 PM, KST.
Happy Burstday is the fifth studio album that was released on May 26, 2025, by Pledis Entertainment. It celebrates its tenth anniversary as a band entering a new chapter, which is marked as an explosive rebirth.
The album includes sixteen songs, including its lead single Thunder, and a solo song from each of the members of SEVENTEEN. Among the songs are collaborations with American record producers Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.
For the unversed, the group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. It is derived from the expression "13 members + 3 teams + 1 group", representing how the 13 members are divided into three different teams and come together to form one cohesive group.