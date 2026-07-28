/As Omkara completes 20 years, Saif Ali Khan revisits his riskiest career choice: 'It was quite a big step'

A haircut rarely becomes part of a film's legacy. But for Saif Ali Khan, cutting off his trademark long hair for Omkara was more than a cosmetic change—it symbolised a willingness to let go of the carefully cultivated image that had made him one of Bollywood's most bankable romantic heroes. Twenty years later, the actor still remembers just how much convincing it took before he finally committed to Vishal Bhardwaj's vision for Langda Tyagi.

Recalling the transformation, Saif shared in a recent interview, “For ‘Omkara,’ there was a lot of talk about the hair, with Vishal Bhardwaj really wanting that commitment and me resisting it all the way. I think my mom also warned me at some point. She said, ‘Be careful. Don’t go and just ruin your face because somebody suggests it for a movie.’ It felt incredibly liberating once it was done. We did it the night before the shoot.”

He further added, “I tried to delay it as much as possible. It doesn’t sound like a big deal today, but it was quite a big step then. It was kind of made to feel like a nice haircut was your bread and butter, and to cut it off was crazy. But it was also about being committed to acting.”

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That decision ultimately became one of the defining moments of Saif's career. As Langda Tyagi, he shed not only his hair but also every trace of the polished urban persona audiences had come to associate with him. The performance earned him widespread critical acclaim and remains one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated character portrayals. Looking back, the haircut was never just about changing his appearance—it marked a moment when Saif chose artistic conviction over the safety of stardom, paving the way for a career that would increasingly be defined by bold and unconventional choices.

VIshal Bhardwaj's Omkara was based on Shakespeare's Othello. The film featured Ajay Devgn, Naseeruddin Shah, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, Deepak Dobriyal and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles.