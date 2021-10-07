Aryan Khan and others sent to judicial custody, lawyers to apply for bail on Friday

The Mumbai magistrate court provided no relief to Aryan Khan as he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody along with 7 others accused in the drugs seizure case on Thursday. Aryan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, and seven others were detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 as they raided a party on a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.



Declining the NCB`s plea for another four days custody till October 11 for the 8 main accused, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar sent them to 14 days judicial custody and also transferred the case for further hearing to the Special NDPS Court.

Aryan Khan`s lawyer Satish Maneshinde and advocate Taraq K Sayed, representing another accused Arbaaz Merchant, said that now they plan to move the appropriate court for regular bail on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Hrithik Roshan extended his support to SRK and Aryan and wrote an emotional post on social media. Roshan's ex wife Sussanne too has extended her support to the family stating that Aryan was at the wrong place and the wrong time.

