Arrest warrant issued for Marilyn Manson by New Hampshire police for assaulting videographer

The New Hampshire police on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against musician Marilyn Manson after he allegedly failed to answer to pending charges in a 2019 incident involving a videographer.



The alleged assaults involved a videographer, the police said, adding that Manson, his agent and legal counsel had been aware of the warrant "for some time" and "no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges".



"The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka Marilyn Manson) for two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion," the police said in a statement on Facebook.



The incident dates back to August 2019 when the musician had performed at a concert a the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

The videographer had been subcontracted by a New Hampshire-based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred, the statement added.



A Class A misdemeanor in New Hampshire can carry a possible jail sentence of up to a year and a fine of up to $2,000.



In the recent weeks, Manson has been accused of abuse and rape by several women including actress Evan Rachel Wood, his ex.

The Los Angeles police is already investigating allegations of domestic violence against the musician.

Manson was dropped by his record label after the allegations.



The singer and songwriter is known for his Gothic-inspired black outfits and heavy make-up. His hits include 'The Dope Show' and 'Personal Jesus'.



