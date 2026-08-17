/Antarra Banerjee's team clarifies actress was mistakenly linked to Aravali Express case; here's what happened

Actress Antarra Banerjee, known for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Laal Ishq, recently found herself at the centre of speculation after reports surfaced about the arrest of a 31-year-old model-actor following an alleged altercation with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel aboard the Aravali Express. While Antarra had nothing to do with the case, her photograph and identity were being incorrectly associated with the incident.

Antarra Banerjee's team clarifies

As the reports began widely circulating online, her team clarified that is she is not the woman arrested in the case, and the FIR names Antara Soham Banerjee, a Thane-based model, rather than the television actor.

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"It has come to our attention that several media publications have incorrectly used the photograph of actor Antarra Banerjee while reporting on an FIR concerning an entirely different individual. We wish to categorically clarify that Antarra Banerjee is not the person against whom the FIR has been registered and has no connection whatsoever with the matter being reported," the statement read, as quoted by HT.

The statement further stressed that the actor has no connection to the incident. "Upon verifying the actual FIR copy, it has been confirmed that the person named in the FIR is Antara Soham Banerjee, a Thane-based model, and not actor Antarra Banerjee. The two are entirely different individuals. To reiterate, Antarra Banerjee has no involvement or connection with the FIR or the incident being reported."

What happened aboard the Aravali Express

The incident that caused the confusion took place on August 12 aboard the Bandra-Ganganagar Aravali Express. According to reports, Antara Soham Banerjee was travelling towards Surat for a shoot and was allegedly occupying a berth in an air-conditioned coach despite having a sleeper-class ticket.

A dispute reportedly began when another passenger asked her to vacate the seat. Ticket collector Harikesh Tripathi was informed about the disagreement, following which RPF personnel intervened.

According to the police version of events, the argument subsequently turned violent. RPF assistant sub-inspector Yaminikant Mishra and other railway personnel were allegedly confronted during the dispute. Police have alleged that a razor blade was used during the altercation and that Mishra suffered injuries. The accused was also alleged to have injured herself during the episode.

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The incident reportedly continued as the train travelled between Borivali and Dahanu. She was eventually handed over to the Government Railway Police at Dahanu.

A case was registered by the Borivali railway police on August 13. The woman was subsequently taken into custody and later released on bail, according to reports.