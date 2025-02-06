Actress Patricia Arquette, while promoting the second season of her hit show Severance on Hot Ones alongside co-star Adam Scott, revealed that her worst on-screen kiss was the result of an unusual pact she made with her ex-husband, Nicolas Cage.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'Why not?' Harrison Ford on why he signed up for Captain America: Brave New World without a script

Pact gone wrong

During the interview, Arquette shared that her most uncomfortable on-screen kiss was with Ewan McGregor in the 1997 thriller Nightwatch. She explained that she and Cage had agreed to eat garlic before any love scenes with other actors.

Advertisment

Also Read: Apple Cider Vinegar: The shocking true events behind Netflix's latest crime-drama series

“I was married to somebody at the time, and we were very young and impressionable people,” Arquette said. “We made a deal that we were going to eat garlic if we had to do love scenes, so I ate garlic before I had to kiss Ewan McGregor, and I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, but I told my husband I was going to have to eat some garlic.’”

However, she later discovered that Cage did not uphold his end of the deal when he had to film a love scene.

Advertisment

Also Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps poster created with AI? Marvel responds to rumours

Severance Season 2

The second season of the psychological thriller Severance is now streaming on Apple TV+ and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The series, created by Dan Erickson, follows an employee of the mysterious Lumon Industries, where workers undergo a procedure that severs their memories, leaving them unaware of their personal lives while at work.

The ensemble cast includes Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, and Dichen Lachman.

Severance is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.

Also Read: BLACKPINK announces 2025 world tour, deets inside