/The future of technology is expanding beyond big cities: Can enterprise AI emerge from a small city?

India's technology industry has largely grown around major urban centres, where companies can access experienced engineers, investors and established business networks. But as artificial intelligence creates new opportunities for software development, an important question is emerging: can technology businesses serving global enterprises also be built from India's smaller cities?

Nellore, a city in Andhra Pradesh, is becoming a test case for that question. In November 2025, entrepreneur Renil Komitla launched Blazeup, an enterprise artificial intelligence platform, from his hometown rather than a traditional technology hub. The platform brings together functions such as human resources, finance, IT service management, project management and customer relationship management within a common system. Its launch reflects an attempt to develop enterprise software from a city that has not traditionally been associated with India's largest technology businesses.

What does the enterprise AI platform do?

Businesses often use separate software systems to manage employee records, financial operations, customer relationships and internal technology support. Enterprise platforms aim to connect these functions, allowing information to move between departments and reducing the need for employees to switch between multiple applications. Blazeup combines several of these functions in one platform and uses AI and automation to handle repetitive administrative work, according to the company.

The potential appeal of such systems lies in how they may help businesses organise workflows and manage routine tasks. However, the benefits depend on how well a platform integrates with existing systems, handles company data and performs in day-to-day operations. Productivity improvements also need to be assessed against measurable results. Claims about time saved, operating costs or efficiency gains should be treated as company estimates unless supported by independently verified data.

An entrepreneur returns to his hometown

For Komitla, building a technology business from Nellore follows a career that has included work in both India and the United States. A profile published by Corporate Citizen records that he grew up in Nellore, studied in Bengaluru and later received a scholarship for postgraduate computer science studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. During his time in the US, he worked as a software consultant with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, developing a database for crime laboratories. He subsequently worked at Cisco Systems before establishing Paxterra Software Solutions in 2008, a business that later developed into Terralogic.

Terralogic expanded into areas including application development, cloud services, cybersecurity and product design. Inc.'s company records listed Terralogic Technologies among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the US in both 2022 and 2023. The company ranked 3,250 in the 2023 list. His experience provides context for the decision to launch another technology venture from Nellore. It also raises a wider question about whether entrepreneurs with experience in established technology markets can build comparable operations from smaller Indian cities.

Can smaller cities support technology businesses?

India's smaller cities have engineering graduates and professionals who may otherwise need to relocate for specialised technology jobs. Improvements in digital connectivity and the wider adoption of distributed work have also created more options for companies that do not require every employee to work from a major metropolitan office. But setting up a company outside a large technology cluster does not remove the challenges of building a competitive software business.

Companies working on enterprise AI need access to engineers with specialised skills, reliable computing infrastructure, data expertise and people who understand how large organisations use software. They also need to build trust with customers, meet security requirements and provide ongoing technical support.

Major technology centres benefit from established recruitment networks, investors, experienced employees and nearby businesses that can become customers or partners. Smaller cities may have lower operating costs in some areas, but access to specialised talent and business networks can be more limited. For an enterprise AI startup, the challenge is therefore not simply to develop a product. It is to attract customers, retain skilled employees and keep improving the platform while competing in a market where established software companies already have substantial resources.

A similar idea appeared in an earlier venture

Komitla has explored opportunities beyond major urban markets before. His earlier travel venture, YatraGenie, expanded into smaller cities and district headquarters. In 2015, Business Standard reported that the platform was operating across cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and was pursuing further expansion in Karnataka. Travel services and enterprise AI are different businesses, but both illustrate the possibility of developing technology-enabled services for markets beyond the largest cities.

The distinction is that enterprise software companies must often compete internationally, meet complex customer requirements and maintain products over long periods.

What will determine Blazeup's progress?

Blazeup's launch in Nellore raises questions about where India's next generation of technology products could be developed. But the venture remains too young, based on the publicly available information described at launch, to establish whether its approach can become a widely adopted model. Detailed information on revenue, customer numbers, customer concentration and independently verified productivity gains has not been disclosed in sufficient detail in the material available for this article to assess the company's commercial performance. On hiring, there is a figure to work with: by mid-2026, around 150 skilled jobs had been created against the 200-job target. Its progress will depend on whether businesses adopt the platform, whether it can demonstrate practical benefits and whether the company can recruit and retain the talent needed to compete in enterprise software. The location also matters beyond the business itself. If technology companies can build lasting operations in smaller cities, they may create skilled jobs closer to where employees grew up, reducing the need for some professionals to relocate to major urban centres.

Beyond the big-city technology model

India's technology industry has developed through several phases, from software services and outsourcing to digital products and now AI-enabled applications. The next phase could involve a wider range of cities participating in the development of technology businesses, although the extent of that shift remains uncertain. What Blazeup's launch provides is a concrete example of an entrepreneur attempting to build an enterprise software business from outside those established centres.