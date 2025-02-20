Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami might have impressed everyone with their match-winning performances against Bangladesh in Dubai, but Rohit Sharma has a certain someone in mind to take out for dinner after the game. His name is Axar Patel.

Rohit entered history books on Friday, becoming the fourth Indian, 10th overall and the second quickest batter ever to complete 11,000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in the sixth over of India’s run chase. Though he made headlines, his fellow teammate failed to do so, and it’s because of Rohit.

Speaking of Axar, the left-arm spinner was on the verge of picking his maiden ODI hat-trick, having removed two batters on successive deliveries. He could have completed a majestic feat (for any bowler) had Rohit, standing in the first slip, wouldn’t have dropped a sitter.

However, that drop cost India dearly, as the batter, Jaker Ali, scored a gritty 68, while his partner Towhid Hridoy completed his maiden hundred in the first innings. Their 154-run stand for the sixth wicket pulled Bangladesh out of trouble (losing five wickets for 35 at one stage), propelling the team to score a fighting 228 inside 50 overs.

Reflecting on the missed chance, Rohit sounded disappointed with his effort, adding he failed even by the standards he had set for himself.

“May take him (Axar) for dinner tomorrow (smiles),” Rohit said. “No, that was an easy catch; I should have taken that catch with the standards I have set for myself. But I do know these things are bound to happen. Credit to Hridoy and Jaker, they stitched a nice partnership.”

Happy for Shami, Gill

Mohammed Shami was the star among all Indian bowlers, returning with a five-wicket haul, his first since the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shami spearheaded the attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, with rookie Harshit Rana playing ahead of Arshdeep Singh, a move that paid dividends.

Crediting Shami and Gill, who scored an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls while chasing, helping India win their tournament opener in style, Rohit said, “Very happy for him (Shami), long time waiting. We know what he brings to us. We need guys like him to stand up when we need. Gill, we know the class that he has, Shouldn't surprise anyone. It was good to see him bat till the end.”

After India won their first match, their next game is against Pakistan this coming Sunday (Feb 23), and a win against their arch-rivals will all but seal their place in the Champions Trophy semis.

