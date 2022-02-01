Live | India Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman reaches Parliament; Budget speech at 11 am

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Ministry of Finance. Photograph: ANI
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present India's Union Budget for 2022-23 today.
In its second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NDA government will present its fourth budget.
Feb 01, 2022, 10:13 AM
Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table 4th annual budget, focus on economic recovery
Feb 01, 2022, 10:11 AM
#Budget2022 | A truck loaded with budget copies arrives at Parliament, ahead of the presentation of #UnionBudget2022 pic.twitter.com/peyGdWBoAJ— WION (@WIONews) February 1, 2022
Feb 01, 2022, 09:52 AM
Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance along with Ministers of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget 2022-23. pic.twitter.com/5xc3sfwyWr— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 1, 2022
Feb 01, 2022, 09:49 AM
Indian Finance Minister @nsitharaman is set to present annual #budget today. But, what are the challenges for Indian economy and what are the opportunities for India on the global platform.@joinsumit talks to @MakrandParanspe for analysis— WION (@WIONews) February 1, 2022
Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRuO3J
Feb 01, 2022, 09:41 AM
India's Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that this year's budget will have something for everyone as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is will present the union budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday (February 1).
Feb 01, 2022, 09:23 AM
Sensex soars 582.85 points, currently at 58,597.02. Nifty up by 156.20 points, currently at 17,496.05
Feb 01, 2022, 09:21 AM
Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister, arrived at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday after attending a meeting in the Finance Ministry ahead of the Union Budget 2022.
She will deliver the 10th Budget of the Narendra Modi-led administration.
Delhi | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, ahead of Union Budget 2022. pic.twitter.com/eHdHykCaKO— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
Feb 01, 2022, 09:16 AM
Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance.— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
She will present and read out the #Budget2022 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. pic.twitter.com/Z3xgSvTXtW
Feb 01, 2022, 09:13 AM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance.
She will present and read out the #Budget2022 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.
Feb 01, 2022, 09:09 AM
What are India's expectations from #UnionBudget2022?— WION (@WIONews) January 31, 2022
Watch the biggest global voices decode the roadmap to India's $5 trillion dream on WION.
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/iSR65rMKwj#IndiaBudget2022 #Budget2022
Feb 01, 2022, 08:55 AM
India Budget 2022: Meet A-team that have helped draft budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman's team, which includes five high-profile officials — TV Somanatham, Tarun Bajaj, Debashish Panda, Ajay Seth, and Tuhin Kanta Pandey — plays a crucial role in determining how funding is allotted to various sectors during each fiscal year.
They were also operational in Budget 2022.
Feb 01, 2022, 08:28 AM
Lok Sabha will meet at 11 am today for the presentation of the Union Budget
Lok Sabha will meet from 4 pm to 9 pm from February 2 to February 11.
The second part of the session will be from March 14 to April 8.
Feb 01, 2022, 08:27 AM
BUDGET TOP EVENTS:
8:40am- FM to leave for North Block
9am- Photo op outside gate no 2 of North Block
9:25am- FM to leave for President House for consent on Budget
10am- Back to Parliament
10:10am- Cabinet Meeting, to approve Budget
11am - Presentation of Budget in Parliament
3.45pm- Post Budget Press Conference, NMC
Feb 01, 2022, 08:09 AM
As per the leading healthcare providers in the country in the private sector, the government should also consider continuation of tax incentives, upgradation of medical facilities in smaller towns and skilling of workforce in the budget
Feb 01, 2022, 08:09 AM
The union budget is a budget prepared by the central government for the country as a whole. It is presented in two parts: the railway budget and the main budget.
Feb 01, 2022, 08:06 AM
The US companies, he noted, are very keen on investing in India as they believe that the fundamentals of the economy remain strong in the country, offer a big market and they would like to diversify given the Chinese risk factor
Feb 01, 2022, 08:06 AM
The Survey has pointed out that the government has the fiscal capacity to maintain the support, and ramp up capital expenditure when required, ASSOCHAM said in a statement.
Feb 01, 2022, 08:04 AM
As per the sources, privy to the details of the meeting Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury floor leader of the Lok Sabha for the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the TMC, Vinayak Raut from Shiv Sena, and Supriya Sule of NCP were some of the leaders who spoke about the subject
Feb 01, 2022, 07:55 AM
Feb 01, 2022, 07:54 AM
It is expected that the Indian finance minister would use this year's Budget as the cornerstone to put the economy on an accelerated growth path after the impact caused by the pandemic.
Feb 01, 2022, 07:53 AM
The budget session of parliament is being held in two parts. The first part will continue till February 11 and the second part from March 14 to April 8