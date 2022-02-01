Live | India Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman reaches Parliament; Budget speech at 11 am

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Feb 01, 2022, 07:42 AM (IST)

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Ministry of Finance. Photograph: ANI

Follow Us

highlights

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present India's Union Budget for 2022-23 today.

In its second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NDA government will present its fourth budget.

On WION digital, you can get live updates on the Union Budget 2022, as well as highlights and budget 2022-23 analyses.

Feb 01, 2022, 10:13 AM

Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table 4th annual budget, focus on economic recovery

Feb 01, 2022, 10:11 AM

×

 

Feb 01, 2022, 09:52 AM

×

 

Feb 01, 2022, 09:49 AM

×

 

Feb 01, 2022, 09:41 AM

Also read | Indian Finance Minister says 'inclusive budget' will ensure there is something for everyone


India's Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that this year's budget will have something for everyone as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is will present the union budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday (February 1). 
 

Feb 01, 2022, 09:23 AM

Sensex soars 582.85 points, currently at 58,597.02. Nifty up by 156.20 points, currently at 17,496.05

Sensex

 

Feb 01, 2022, 09:21 AM

Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister, arrived at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday after attending a meeting in the Finance Ministry ahead of the Union Budget 2022.

She will deliver the 10th Budget of the Narendra Modi-led administration.
 

×

 

Feb 01, 2022, 09:16 AM

×

 

Feb 01, 2022, 09:13 AM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance. 

She will present and read out the  #Budget2022 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

Feb 01, 2022, 09:09 AM

×

 

Feb 01, 2022, 09:01 AM

Also read | A detailed insight to how the document is prepared

Union Budget 2022: A detailed insight to how the document is prepared

Feb 01, 2022, 08:55 AM

India Budget 2022: Meet A-team that have helped draft budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman's team, which includes five high-profile officials — TV Somanatham, Tarun Bajaj, Debashish Panda, Ajay Seth, and Tuhin Kanta Pandey — plays a crucial role in determining how funding is allotted to various sectors during each fiscal year.

They were also operational in Budget 2022. 
 

Feb 01, 2022, 08:28 AM

Lok Sabha will meet at 11 am today for the presentation of the Union Budget

Lok Sabha will meet from 4 pm to 9 pm from February 2 to February 11.

The second part of the session will be from March 14 to April 8.

Feb 01, 2022, 08:27 AM

BUDGET TOP EVENTS:

8:40am- FM to leave for North Block 

9am- Photo op outside gate no 2 of North Block  

9:25am- FM to leave for President House for consent on Budget 

10am- Back to Parliament 

10:10am- Cabinet Meeting, to approve Budget 

11am - Presentation of Budget in Parliament 

3.45pm- Post Budget Press Conference, NMC 

Feb 01, 2022, 08:09 AM

Also read: From tax slab to healthcare sector: What are the expectations from India's union budget 2022?


As per the leading healthcare providers in the country in the private sector, the government should also consider continuation of tax incentives, upgradation of medical facilities in smaller towns and skilling of workforce in the budget

Feb 01, 2022, 08:09 AM

Also read: What is a union budget and why is it important to the government of India?

The union budget is a budget prepared by the central government for the country as a whole. It is presented in two parts: the railway budget and the main budget.

Feb 01, 2022, 08:06 AM

Also read: Tax partnership not 'tax terrorism', US companies look for tax parity, predictability


The US companies, he noted, are very keen on investing in India as they believe that the fundamentals of the economy remain strong in the country, offer a big market and they would like to diversify given the Chinese risk factor


 

Feb 01, 2022, 08:06 AM

Also read | India's economic growth in 2022-23 could spring a surprise: ASSOCHAM

The Survey has pointed out that the government has the fiscal capacity to maintain the support, and ramp up capital expenditure when required, ASSOCHAM said in a statement.


 

Feb 01, 2022, 08:05 AM

Also read | Govt's supply-side reforms prepare economy for long-term expansion, says FM Sitharaman

Feb 01, 2022, 08:04 AM

Also read | Indian Budget 2022: Opposition raises objection to govt's presentation of paperless Budget

As per the sources, privy to the details of the meeting Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury floor leader of the Lok Sabha for the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the TMC, Vinayak Raut from Shiv Sena, and Supriya Sule of NCP were some of the leaders who spoke about the subject

Feb 01, 2022, 08:00 AM

Also read | India Union Budget 2022: What women want

Feb 01, 2022, 07:55 AM

Read | India's Union Budget 2022 will be available on mobile app: Here's how to download on Android and iOS

Feb 01, 2022, 07:55 AM

Read | What can the start-ups in India expect from country's Union Budget 2022-23?

Feb 01, 2022, 07:54 AM

Read | Will India's Union Budget 2022 will live up to the expectations of EV industry?

It is expected that the Indian finance minister would use this year's Budget as the cornerstone to put the economy on an accelerated growth path after the impact caused by the pandemic.

Feb 01, 2022, 07:53 AM

Read | India Union Budget 2022: What are expenditure and revenue budgets?

The budget session of parliament is being held in two parts. The first part will continue till February 11 and the second part from March 14 to April 8



Read in App