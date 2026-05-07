/Why US shut down Peshawar Consulate in Pakistan?

The United States on May 6 announced that it will close its consulate in Pakistan's Peshawar, citing the safety of its diplomats,. The State Department in a notice said that it has taken the decision with respect to the security conditions in the region. The State Department said that the US embassy in Islamabad will handle all diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Peshawar is the capital.
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"This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management," the statement said. To avoid speculations around its decision, the state department clarified that only the physical presence in Peshawar is changing, but US policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast.“We will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people.” It said that US Mission to Pakistan would remain dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.
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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa borders Afghanistan and has seen several security related incidents during fierce fighting between Pakistan forces and what Islamabad says are Afghan-backed militants. Protests were also held outside US consulate in Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city after US-Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At least ten people were killed in Pak. “Pakistan stands with the Iranian nation in this moment of grief and shares in their loss,” President Asif Ali Zardari said in a statement following Khamenei’s death. However, Pakistan is playing the role of a mediator in Iran-US conflict.