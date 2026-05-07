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Why US shut down Peshawar Consulate in Pakistan?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 07, 2026, 14:29 IST | Updated: May 07, 2026, 14:29 IST
Why US shut down Peshawar Consulate in Pakistan?

Why has US shut down Peshawar Counsulate in Pakistan? Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The US has decided to close its consulate in Peshawar over security concerns for diplomatic staff amid rising violence in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The US embassy in Islamabad will now oversee engagements in the region

The United States on May 6 announced that it will close its consulate ​in Pakistan's Peshawar, citing the ‌safety of its diplomats,. The State Department in a notice said that it has taken the decision with respect to the security conditions in the region. The State Department said that the US embassy ​in Islamabad will handle all diplomatic ⁠engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ​province, where Peshawar is the capital.

"This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our ​diplomatic personnel and efficient ​resource management," the statement said. To avoid speculations around its decision, the state department clarified that only the physical presence in Peshawar is changing, but US policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast.“We will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people.” It said that US Mission to Pakistan would remain dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa borders ‌Afghanistan and has seen several security related incidents during fierce fighting between Pakistan forces and what Islamabad says are Afghan-backed militants. Protests were also held outside US consulate in ​Karachi, Pakistan's ⁠biggest city after US-Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At least ten ​people were killed in Pak. “Pakistan stands with the Iranian nation in this moment of grief and shares in their loss,” President Asif Ali Zardari said in a statement following Khamenei’s death. However, Pakistan is playing the role of a mediator in Iran-US conflict.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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