WATCH | Singer Mary Millben sings India's national anthem, touches PM Modi's feet

Washington DC, United StatesEdited By: PrishaUpdated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Snapshot of the viral video. Photograph:(Twitter)

Before the event, Millben said that she was extremely honoured to have got the opportunity of singing the Indian national anthem in front of PM Modi
 

American singer Mary Millben, after singing India's national anthem Jana Gana Mana, touched Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet to seek blessing at the concluding event for the prime minister's official State Visit.

38-year-old Millben sang the Indian national anthem at an invitation-only programme, which was held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. The event was hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF).

Mary Millben says “deeply honoured”

Mary Millben, who is a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, enjoys popularity in India for singing National Anthem Jan Gana Mana and Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

Before the event, Millben had said that she was "deeply honoured" to get this opportunity of performing the Indian national anthem for Prime Minister Modi.

"Having performed the American national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US presidents, I am deeply honoured to perform the Indian national anthem for Prime Minister Modi and in honour of the country and people I have come to call my family," Millben said in a statement.

"Both the American and Indian anthems speak to the ideals of democracy and freedom, and this is the true essence of the US-India relationship. A free nation is only defined by a free people," she further stated.

Leaders appreciate the gesture

Reacting over the singer's gesture, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Indian culture possesses a remarkable beauty, as its values transcend boundaries effortlessly. Through the humble act of touching the feet of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, @MaryMillbenhas exemplified profound respect for our ancient values. It truly represents the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future."

WATCH | PM Modi in US: PM Modi concludes US State visit with address to Indian diaspora


Meanwhile, BJP MP Col Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "From Papua New Guinea in the East to the United States in the West, Prime Minister Modi is a charismatic leader who commands respect & admiration that transcends international borders.”

PM garners love and respect from around the world

Across the world, people have greatly respected the powerful spiritual aura of the prime minister and his rootedness in Indian values and culture.

Last month, during an official visit to Papua New Guinea, the prime minister of the Pacific Island nation touched the feet of PM Modi as a mark of respect. A similar gesture was performed by a man and a woman when the prime minister was departing from the country, as they bowed in front of PM Modi with their heads touching the ground. 

