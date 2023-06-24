WATCH | Singer Mary Millben sings India's national anthem, touches PM Modi's feet

Before the event, Millben had said that she was "deeply honoured" to get this opportunity of performing the Indian national anthem for Prime Minister Modi.

American singer Mary Milliben, after singing India’s national anthem, touches Prime Minister Modi’s feet… Earlier Prime Minister of PNG, in a moving gesture, had bowed down in reverence. The world respects PM Modi’s powerful spiritual aura and rootedness in Indian values and… pic.twitter.com/qoA7ALLA3U

Mary Millben, who is a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, enjoys popularity in India for singing National Anthem Jan Gana Mana and Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

American singer Mary Millben, after singing India's national anthem Jana Gana Mana, touched Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet to seek blessing at the concluding event for the prime minister's official State Visit. 38-year-old Millben sang the Indian national anthem at an invitation-only programme, which was held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. The event was hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF).

"Having performed the American national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US presidents, I am deeply honoured to perform the Indian national anthem for Prime Minister Modi and in honour of the country and people I have come to call my family," Millben said in a statement.



"Both the American and Indian anthems speak to the ideals of democracy and freedom, and this is the true essence of the US-India relationship. A free nation is only defined by a free people," she further stated.

“I will rest in the end, knowing that anything I did of great significance is because He (God) did it through me.”



Tonight as I perform the Indian National Anthem for Prime Minister @narendramodi and distinguished guests, India and Indian communities across the world, you are… pic.twitter.com/RXMVfLsCQg — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) June 23, 2023 ×

Leaders appreciate the gesture

Reacting over the singer's gesture, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Indian culture possesses a remarkable beauty, as its values transcend boundaries effortlessly. Through the humble act of touching the feet of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, @MaryMillbenhas exemplified profound respect for our ancient values. It truly represents the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future."

WATCH | PM Modi in US: PM Modi concludes US State visit with address to Indian diaspora



Meanwhile, BJP MP Col Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "From Papua New Guinea in the East to the United States in the West, Prime Minister Modi is a charismatic leader who commands respect & admiration that transcends international borders.”

PM garners love and respect from around the world

Across the world, people have greatly respected the powerful spiritual aura of the prime minister and his rootedness in Indian values and culture.

Last month, during an official visit to Papua New Guinea, the prime minister of the Pacific Island nation touched the feet of PM Modi as a mark of respect. A similar gesture was performed by a man and a woman when the prime minister was departing from the country, as they bowed in front of PM Modi with their heads touching the ground.