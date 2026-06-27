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WATCH: 26/11 terrorist Hafiz Saeed's aides seen at funeral of Shoaib Akhtar's brother

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 16:58 IST | Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 16:58 IST
WATCH: 26/11 terrorist Hafiz Saeed's aides seen at funeral of Shoaib Akhtar's brother

Screengrab of the viral video Photograph: (X)

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The funeral of Shoaib Akhtar’s brother, Shahid, sparked controversy in Islamabad after senior leaders of the PMML, a political front for the banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, attended.

The funeral of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's brother has triggered controversy after leaders associated with the political wing of the banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were seen attending the funeral in Islamabad. Images and a video shared by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) showed several of its senior office-bearers at the gathering. Those identified by the party included Islamabad chief Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh, deputy general secretary Abdullah Toor, zonal general secretary Hafiz Umar and Khidmat Committee chairman Amjad Bhatti.

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The footage also purportedly showed individuals regarded as close associates of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of LeT and the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, commonly referred to as the 26/11 attacks.

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The attendees were seen standing in rows and offering funeral prayers for Shahid Akhtar, Shoaib Akhtar's brother, who reportedly died of a cardiac arrest three days ago, according to Pakistani media reports.

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The presence of PMML leaders at the funeral has drawn attention because the party has been widely described as the political front of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The PMML itself circulated photographs and video from the funeral, identifying the leaders who attended.

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Neither Shoaib Akhtar nor his family has publicly commented on the presence of the PMML leaders or the individuals purported to be close to Hafiz Saeed at the funeral.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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