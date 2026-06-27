/WATCH: 26/11 terrorist Hafiz Saeed's aides seen at funeral of Shoaib Akhtar's brother

The funeral of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's brother has triggered controversy after leaders associated with the political wing of the banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were seen attending the funeral in Islamabad. Images and a video shared by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) showed several of its senior office-bearers at the gathering. Those identified by the party included Islamabad chief Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh, deputy general secretary Abdullah Toor, zonal general secretary Hafiz Umar and Khidmat Committee chairman Amjad Bhatti.

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The footage also purportedly showed individuals regarded as close associates of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of LeT and the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, commonly referred to as the 26/11 attacks.

The attendees were seen standing in rows and offering funeral prayers for Shahid Akhtar, Shoaib Akhtar's brother, who reportedly died of a cardiac arrest three days ago, according to Pakistani media reports.

The presence of PMML leaders at the funeral has drawn attention because the party has been widely described as the political front of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The PMML itself circulated photographs and video from the funeral, identifying the leaders who attended.