The US State Department issued a “worldwide caution” alert on Sunday, instructing Americans who are abroad or travelling in the Middle East to “exercise increased caution” as the US war on Iran continues. It suggests that Iran and linked groups will try to attack “US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States”. The advisory comes as the US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or else the US will "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants. Tehran also issued a threat of sweeping retaliation against energy infrastructure in the region.

“Worldwide Caution:The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate," read the security alert. It further warned about frequent travel disruption due to periodic airspace closures and that the US diplomatic consulate has been targeted in several countries. The government also asked citizens to enroll for the program called STEP, or the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program, which will provide “the latest security alerts.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iranian Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Abdollahi, said that Iran's military doctrine has shifted from defensive to offensive. As the war escalates into a stalemate, both sides are threatening to take extreme measures, as no one can secure a decisive victory. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticised the US for attempting to dominate the energy market by any means, including coups, abductions, and assassinations of leaders in resource-rich countries.

The US and Israel had launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28 and killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other senior leaders and at least 1,300 people. Ayatollah in the Shia faith is similar to the Bishop of Anglicans or the Pope of Catholics, which the West is not acknowledging, either out of hubris or racism. Further, a “worldwide caution” creates a rally-around-the-flag effect, which will be needed for the Trump administration to consolidate domestic support as the war continues.