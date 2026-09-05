/US military officials face lie detector tests over depleting weapons stockpile leak amid Iran war

Some of the highest-ranking officials in the US military have undergone polygraph tests as part of an investigation into the leak of highly classified information about the country’s weapons stockpiles, CBS reported, citing US officials.

The investigation focuses on sensitive details about the supply of advanced weapons and ammunition. US officials became concerned because only a small number of people had access to the information.

According to CBS, President Donald Trump was furious over the leaks. Officials also examined whether someone with access to the classified information could be working for a foreign intelligence service.

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However, the investigation did not include every senior military official. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, for example, did not take a polygraph test, according to the report.

The latest action follows reports from July that the United States had started rationing some munitions, particularly missile interceptors, because of concerns over supplies after months of fighting with Iran.

The reports prompted a stronger response from the Pentagon. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon and the Justice Department had created a joint task force to investigate and prosecute people suspected of leaking sensitive government information to the media.

Senior US officials rejected claims that the country faced a serious ammunition shortage.

Trump said, “We have a lot of ammunition, different types,” while also acknowledging that “for some of the more sophisticated stuff, we'd certainly like to have more.”

Around 50 Joint Staff members tested

The New York Times reported on Friday that around 50 members of the military’s Joint Staff had been ordered to take polygraph tests.

The Joint Staff serves as the Pentagon’s main planning and advisory body. Investigators are trying to determine how classified information about US weapons stockpiles reached journalists.

Polygraph tests are normally used during background checks and security clearance reviews for government employees who handle highly sensitive information.

Using the tests on such a large scale during a leak investigation is highly unusual. Analysts and officials told the media that the move could be rare, if not unprecedented.

The investigation comes as the Trump administration intensifies efforts to stop unauthorised disclosures of classified information from within the US government.