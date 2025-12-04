/US lawmakers call Pakistan’s 2024 election a military-controlled facade, urge crackdown on 'authoritarianism'

A group of 42 influential US lawmakers has written to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take firm action against what they describe as a growing pattern of "transnational repression" and sweeping human rights abuses in Pakistan. The effort is led by Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Greg Casar, who say Washington cannot ignore the scale of the crackdown.

Pakistan moving towards authoritarianism

In their letter, dated December 3, the lawmakers argue that Pakistan was moving towards authoritarianism. They say the country's democratic institutions are being systematically dismantled and contend that the United States has both the leverage and the responsibility to hold military leadership in Pakistan accountable. "We urge the Administration to swiftly impose measures, such as visa bans and asset freezes, against officials credibly perpetrating systematic repression, transnational repression, and undermining judicial independence," they wrote.

The letter cites multiple examples from the Pakistani diaspora, including investigative journalist Ahmed Noorani, whose brothers were abducted and beaten in Islamabad after he published reporting on military corruption. His case has been raised by several human rights groups. Another example they cited was of Pakistani American musician Salman Ahmad, who "faced direct intimidation from the military, including threats to his family in both the United States and Pakistan" and threats directed at his family. They pointed out that Ahmad's brother-in-law "was abducted and held without charge until the State Department and FBI intervened."

"In recent years, US citizens and residents who have spoken out against authoritarian abuses in Pakistan have faced threats, intimidation, and harassment -- often extending to their families in Pakistan."

"These tactics include arbitrary detentions, coercion, and retaliatory violence, targeting diaspora individuals and their relatives. These actions infringe upon the right to freedom of expression (…), further, they set a dangerous precedent for foreign interference on US soil," write the lawmakers.

2024 Pakistan elections: a facade?

The lawmakers warn that repression inside Pakistan has intensified. They point to opposition leaders held for months without charges, journalists forced into hiding or exile, and ordinary citizens arrested for social media posts. Women, religious minorities, and ethnic communities, especially in Balochistan, have also been targeted.