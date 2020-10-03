US election 2020: Youtuber helps register 100,000 American voters by Tesla giveaway

A famous Youtuber David Dobrik decided to use his status of internet influencer for the right reasons and took it upon himself to urge Amercans to register to vote in the upcoming US election.

Dobrik has more than 5.5 million followers on Twitter, 14.3 million followers on Instagram and nearly 8.06 million YouTube subscribers. He is known for heading several giveaways of big and famous brands.

This time, he decided to start a Tesla giveaway for a cause. He posted a video on his TikTok account and uploaded a post on Instagram as well as Twitter where he promised to give Tesla cars to the people who register to vote in the upcoming US elections.

He started the campaign with HeadCount organisation. Dobrik's posts blew up on the internet and people started registering to vote with the help of the details provided. As a result of this wild spread of the post, within 24 hours, over 100,000 Americans had registered to vote, and counting as the contest is open till Sunday.

In 24 hours, over 100,000 Americans have registered to vote through our Tesla giveaway led by YouTube creator @DavidDobrik. It's extra inspiring to know that David is a "Dreamer" (DACA recipient) who can't vote in the U.S, but has used his platform to help others. #GoodToVote pic.twitter.com/1g9OXiYtlY — HeadCount (@HeadCountOrg) October 1, 2020 ×

To win the Tesla cars, his followers had to like the Instagram post, share it on their story and tag a friend’s handle in the comments section and make sure they register to vote through HeadCount organisation.

The interesting thing about this specific campaign is that Dobrick, himself, is not registered to vote. The influencer was born in Slovakia and was brought over to the US in his early childhood. This makes him a DACA recipient, or Dreamer.

The US elections are scheduled for November 03 with the US President Donald Trump re-running for the post against Democratic rival Joe Biden.