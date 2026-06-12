External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has strongly defended India’s sovereign energy choices, revealing that New Delhi’s strategic procurement of Russian crude oil since 2022 was actually aligned with explicit requests from the US to stabilise global markets and prevent a catastrophic surge in international prices. Speaking at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland during a session titled 'Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition,' Jaishankar provided a pragmatic breakdown of the market dynamics triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following Western sanctions on Moscow, European nations aggressively pivoted away from Russian energy, scrambling to buy up alternative supplies from West Asia, traditionally India's primary energy partner.

Decoding the complex international landscape, Jaishankar said, "At that time, the US specifically asked India to buy Russian oil to stabilise the oil market." Providing a clear, factual breakdown of the market dynamics, the minister demonstrated India's strategy for the global energy crisis. Jaishankar rejected the notion that Western pressure was built on core values, criticising the shifting policies where the US initially requested India's market intervention, subsequently introduced tariffs, and later rescinded them. He stressed that India has successfully diversified its energy basket, with Russia remaining a steady partner for crude imports while the US stands as its top supplier of natural gas.

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Ultimately, New Delhi’s calibrated strategy demonstrates that prioritising national interest and citizen welfare can coexist with responsible international conduct, effectively resisting unilateral Western-led sanctions while keeping global trade secure.

Responding firmly to a journalist's accusation that India was "too sympathetic to Russia," the minister explained that market circumstances dictated India's shift. With Europe consuming West Asian oil, the bulk of the available global supply was Russian. India's decision to buy based on cost and availability not only protected domestic consumers from soaring inflation but also functioned as a critical stabilising force for the global economy.

Furthermore, Jaishankar also dismantled Western double standards and selective moralising regarding India's trade and defence relationships. Highlighting India's unblemished, peaceful global footprint, he countered European criticism by pointing out historical security hypocrisies. "No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for Europe weapons vis-a-vis India," he remarked, noting that European arms have been used against India for decades.