/UN urges Pakistan to 'fully uphold' Imran Khan's rights amid growing concern over jailed ex-PM's welfare

The United Nations has called on Pakistani authorities to ensure that the rights of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan are “respected and fully upheld”, as anxiety mounts over his health and conditions in detention. In response to WION question, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said, “We want Imran Khan’s rights to be respected and fully upheld.”

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been lodged inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where he has been held since August 2023 on multiple charges, including corruption, inciting violence and violating the Official Secrets Act. Mr Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has accused the authorities of keeping him in deliberate isolation and being denied visits from family members, sisters, personal doctors, and lawyers.

In the aftermath of rumors on his death, in a strongly-worded statement, the party demanded, “we demand from the current government and the Ministry of Interior that they immediately and clearly refute and clarify this rumor, and immediately arrange a meeting of Mr. Imran Khan with his family.” It added, “ensuring Imran Khan’s safety, fundamental human rights, and constitutional protections is the direct responsibility of the government.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi held a symbolic sit-in outside Adiala Jail alongside party workers. He announced that PTI parliamentarians would gather every Tuesday in front of the Islamabad High Court and travel to the prison to press for access to their leader. Senator Faisal Javed Khan, speaking inside the Parliament, said, “the nation is anxious. End the isolation. Allow family (including phone calls to his children), lawyers, doctors, and party leaders immediate and full access.”